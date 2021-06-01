WESTON — Weston won all three doubles matches and eliminated Stonington High, 4-3, in the quarterfinals of the Class M girls tennis tournament on Tuesday.
This is the fourth straight year Weston has ended Stonington's season. The loss in 2018 was in the Class S title match and those in 2017 and 2016 were in the semifinals.
Stonington's Maddie Hamm prevailed at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2. Maddie Gonzalez won in three sets at No. 2, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, and Mia Lewandkowski prevailed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.
The Trojans won first doubles in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. They won the other two doubles matches in straight sets.
No. 4 Weston moves to 16-1 and takes on No. 16 Lauralton Hall on Wednesday in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Weston played two matches on Tuesday, defeating Tolland, 6-1, before taking on the Bears.
No. 5 Stonington ended its season at 13-2. Hamm will compete in the state singles tournament that starts on Saturday at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, at 10 a.m.
Katie Johnstone and Katya Snegovskikh will play in the state doubles tournament at Wesleyan, also starting on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
