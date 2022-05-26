STONINGTON — One couldn't blame Stonington High's Maddie Hamm and Waterford's Sarah Hage if they felt like they were hitting the ball against a backboard in their ECC tournament singles final Wednesday.
Rallies often went back and forth for minutes for single points as shot after shot was returned by the two former ECC champions: Hage won last year; Hamm prevailed as a freshman in 2019.
The frustration was felt just a little more for Hamm, who couldn't find enough openings for winners.
Hage, the Lancers sophomore, prevailed 6-1, 6-4 to capture the title over Hamm for the second straight year, giving her a 7-0 overall record against the Bears senior and No. 1 player. Hamm is 32-7 over the last two seasons with all the losses coming to Hage.
"Point after point, shot after shot, there were endless rallies," Stonington coach George Crouse said after the 99-minute match. "Maddie can hold her head high. She's an ECC champion who had another one robbed from her when COVID canceled the 2020 season. She's our top player who will hopefully lead us to big things in the state tournament."
After Hamm fell 6-1 in the first set, she and Crouse met for a conference.
"Coach told me I had to bring more energy, and I agreed," Hamm said. "He told me this is my last ECC tournament, and I if I brought more energy, It would be worth it. I feel a lot better about how things went in the second set."
Hamm and Hage were tied 4-4, but Hage won a pivotal game with the customary long rallies, 60-40, to take a 5-4 lead. Hage did not make any mistakes and eventually won the set, 6-4.
"It would have been very interesting to pull out the second set to see what a third set would look like," Hamm said. "The pressure would have definitely increased."
The Hamm family did not came away without a victory, however. Stonington freshman Marcella Hamm and sophomore Lauren Buckley pulled off what Crouse called one of the ECC's all-time-best upsets with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Stonington teammates Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone, the tourney's top seed and Bears' No. 1 doubles unit.
The Hamm-Buckley tandem, Stonington's No. 3 doubles team, were seeded seventh in the bracket. Johnstone and Snegovskikh were defending ECC doubles champs.
"In my 50 years in the ECC, a number seven seed has never won," Crouse said. "They upset the second and top seed to do it. They hit beautiful shot after beautiful shot to win it."
Hamm-Buckley downed Stonington's No. 2 doubles team of Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.
"It's definitely strange to play your teammates because half of the fans are rooting for you and half for the opponent," Marcella Hamm said. "But it was refreshing to play top competition. We earned the number three doubles assignment after our team's challenge matches at the beginning of the year and have been rolling in the regular season against number three teams. The lineup hasn't changed."
Both Hamm and Buckley said they aspire to be singles players as they progress through school. Neither felt a doubles championship was expected this season.
"This is definitely an upset," Buckley said. "We didn't think we'd make it this far, so we're proud to come away with the title."
Stonington preps for the Class M tournament next week as the No. 1 seed. The Bears have lost just once all season, 4-3, to Old Lyme, the No. 1 seed in Class S. Longtime state nemesis Weston is seeded fifth in Class M.
"I'm proud of the team," Crouse said. "Now we have a job to do in the states."
