STONINGTON — Three Stonington High singles players and two doubles teams advanced to the semifinals of the ECC girls tennis tournament on Monday.
In singles, No. 2 Maddie Hamm and No. 3 Grace Duggan reached the semifinals, where they will face each other on Tuesday.
Hamm won her first match, 8-2, and her second, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 6-2. Duggan won her first match, 8-1, and her second, 6-2, 6-0.
Stonington's Mia Lewandowski, the No. 12 seed, will take on the defending singles champion, Waterford's Sarah Hage, the top seed, in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
Lewandowski won her first match, 8-6, and prevailed in the quarterfinals when her opponent withdrew due to an injury.
In doubles, top-seeded Katya Snegovskikh and Katherine Johnstone prevailed 6-0, 6-1 after receiving a bye in the first round. They will play Fitch's Anna Servidio and Kristine Lee in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington's Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley, the No. 7 seed, won their opening match, 8-0. They then beat teammates Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling, the No. 2 seed, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the semifinals. Hamm and Buckley face Ellie Bishop-Klee and Logan Reynolds of Woodstock Academy.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.