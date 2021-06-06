MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Stonington High's Maddie Hamm lost to Waterford's Sarah Hage in the Individual Invitational girls tennis tournament at Wesleyan University on Saturday.
Hage won by set scores of 6-2, 6-1. The two had competed in a marathon three-hour match for the ECC singles title that Hage won in three sets.
Hamm finished the season 16-4 with all four losses coming against Hage.
Stonington's No. 1 doubles team of Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone will play on Monday. They received a bye in the first round.
— Keith Kimberlin
