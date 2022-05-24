STONINGTON — Stonington High continued its dominance of the ECC girls tennis tournament, advancing a singles player and two doubles teams to title matches after wins on Tuesday.
In singles, second-seeded Maddie Hamm beat teammate Grace Duggan, the No. 3 seed, 6-4, 6-2, in the semifinals. Hamm played the top spot for the Bears this season; Duggan was in the second spot.
In doubles, top-seeded Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone advanced to the title match after beating No. 5 Anna Servidio and Kristine Lee of Fitch, 6-3, 6-0, on Tuesday. They are the defending doubles champions.
They will face teammates Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley, seeded seventh, for the title. Hamm and Buckley beat Ellis Bishop-Klee and Logan Reynolds of Woodstock, 6-3, 6-2.
Stonington has placed players in the singles and doubles titles match every year since 2015 except for 2020, when the tournament did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time Stonington did not have a player in the singles title match was 2009.
Hamm will face top-seeded Sarah Hage of Waterford on Wednesday. Hamm is 32-6 over the past two seasons with all six losses coming against Hage. The 2021 ECC title match between the two was a marathon three-set affair. Hage has won the other five meetings in straight sets.
Hamm won the ECC singles title as a freshman, defeating Fitch's Samantha Cote.
Wednesday's championship matches will start at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
