STONINGTON — Stonington High's top singles player and two of its doubles teams will be playing for ECC girls tennis championships on Wednesday.
Grace Duggan, the tournament's second seed, moved to the singles title match with a win against Fitch's Julia Mielguj, the third seed, 6-0, 6-3, in the semifinals.
She will face two-time defending ECC singles champion Sarah Hage of Waterford. Hage, the tournament's top seed, advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 win against No. 4 Mara Wolf, 6-1, 6-1.
Hage defeated Duggan during the regular season.
It doubles it will be an all-Stonington title match.
Top-seeded Katja Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley will play No. 7 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams.
Snegovskikh and Buckley advanced with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against No. 4 Ada Ellis and Izzy Ash of Fitch.
McGugan and Williams beat Stonington teammates Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-2, in the other semifinal. The Lewandowskis were the No. 3 seed.
The title matches start at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
