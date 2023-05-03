GROTON — Stonington High wrapped up the ECC Division I girls tennis championship with a 6-1 win against Fitch on Wednesday.
Stonington (7-0, 5-0 Division I) has dominated its opponents this season winning four matches with shutouts and three by 6-1 margins.
Singles winners on Wednesday for Stonington were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-2, 6-3) and No. 4 Emily Fulling (6-0, 6-1).
Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles. Marina Lewandowski and Misha Lewandowski were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Fitch is 7-4, 2-3.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
