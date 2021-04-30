LEDYARD — Stonington High won all of Friday's matches in straight sets to shut out Waterford, 7-0, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match.
Since a rare ECC loss to Waterford on April 23, the Bears (4-1, 2-1 ECC South) have won three straight, all by 7-0 scores.
In singles play, Maddie Hamm won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, and Maddie Gonzalez, at No. 2, prevailed 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3, Mia Lewandowski won 6-2, 6-2, and at No. 4, Grace Milne was a 7-5, 6-2 winner.
In doubles, Katie Johnstone and Katya Snegoviskikh won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1. At No. 2, Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory, and at No. 3, Lauren Buckley and Angelina Williams were 6-2, 6-1 winners.
Ledyard dropped to 2-5, 1-5.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
