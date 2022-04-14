MADISON, Conn. — Unbeaten Stonington High won all four singles matches and downed Daniel Hand, 5-2, in a nonleague girls tennis match Thursday.
"Hand was a very strong team. They were the Class L champions last year, but I don't think they are as strong this year," Stonington coach George Crouse said. "But they are the best overall team we've played this year."
Maddie Hamm won 6-1, 7-6, 6-0 at first singles. Grace Duggan was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2. Maddie Gonzalez prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski earned a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley combined for a 6-1, 6-1 win at third doubles.
Daniel Hand is 2-3. Stonington (5-0) is off until April 25 when it plays at Waterford at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
