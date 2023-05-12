STONINGTON — Stonington High stepped out of the ECC and handed Daniel Hand just its third girls tennis loss of the season, 5-2, on Friday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker), 6-0, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez 6-4, 7-5 and No. 4 Emily Fulling 6-1, 6-0.
Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski combined for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. No. 3 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams prevailed 6-2, 6-4.
Daniel Hand is 11-3. Stonington (10-1) next hosts St. Bernard on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
