STONINGTON — Stonington High lost just one game sweeping St. Bernard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match on Wednesday at the Mystic Tennis Center.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm, No. 2 Grace Duggan, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski won 8-0.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone prevailed at No. 1 doubles 8-0 as did Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley at No. 3. No. 22 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway won 8-1.
St. Bernard is 1-1.
Stonington (2-0) faces Woodstock Academy at Killingly on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
