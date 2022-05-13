STONINGTON — Stonington High got back on the winning track Thursday defeating NFA, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match.
Stonington was coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday against Old Lyme.
Grace Duggan was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles. Maddie Gonzalez prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1. Mia Lewandowski earned a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 3. Marcella Hamm won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Erin Motherway and Lauren Buckley were 6-0, 6-0 winners. Angelina Williams and Misha Lewandowski won, 6-0, 6-0.
NFA is 7-5. Stonington (12-1) next plays at Killingly on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.