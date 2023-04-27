STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win against Killingly in an ECC out-of-division match on Thursday.
Stonington won all seven matches, 6-0, 6-0.
Singles winners were No. 1 Grace Duggan, No. 2 Marcella Hamm, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez and No. 4 Emily Fulling.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley, No. 2 Misha and Marina Lewandowski and No. 3 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams all prevailed.
Killingly is 2-6. Stonington (5-0) next travels to East Lyme on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
