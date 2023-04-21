STONINGTON — Stonington High remained unbeaten with a sweep of Fitch, 7-0, in an ECC Division I girls tennis match on Friday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-4, 6-4), No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-3, 6-3), No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-1, 6-3) and No. 4 Misha Lewandowski (6-1, 7-6, 7-0 tiebreaker).
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 1. Marina Lewandowski and Danielle Liston won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams combined for a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3.
Stonington (3-0, 2-0 Division I) next hosts Waterford on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
