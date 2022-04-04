STONINGTON — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and defeated Fitch High, 7-0, in an ECC Division I girls tennis match Monday.
In singles, Maddie Hamm was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 1, Grace Duggan prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Maddie Gonzalez won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 and Mia Lewandowski earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone teamed for a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Stonington next hosts St. Bernard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
