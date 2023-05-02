EAST LYME — Stonington High swept East Lyme, 7-0, in an ECC Division I girls tennis match on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Emily Fulling (6-1, 6-0) and No. 4 Misha Lewandowski (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1. Marina Lewandowski and Danielle Liston were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Fitch dropped to 2-5, 0-3 Division I. Stonington (6-0, 4-0) has won four matches with shutouts this season. The Bears next travel to Fitch on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
