EAST LYME — Stonington High won every match in straight sets in a 7-0 sweep of East Lyme on Wednesday in an ECC Division I girls tennis match.
In singles, Maddie Hamm prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Grace Duggan was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2. Maddie Gonzalez won her match at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1. Mia Lewandowski was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 4.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnston combined for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1. Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
East Lyme dropped to 1-2, 0-2 Division I. Stonington (4-0, 3-0) next plays at Daniel Hand on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
