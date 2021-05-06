GROTON — Stonington High swept doubles and defeated Fitch, 6-1, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Thursday.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2. Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee were 7-5, 6-2 winners at No. 3.
At No. 3 singles, Mia Lewandowski was a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 winner. Other singles winners were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 2 Maddie Gonzales, 6-0, 6-0.
Fitch dropped to 5-4, 5-4 ECC South. Stonington (6-1, 4-1) next travels to East Lyme on Saturday for a 2 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
