STONINGTON — Stonington High swept doubles and remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Waterford in an ECC Division I girls tennis match Monday.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2, and Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buciley prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
In singles, No. 2 Grace Duggan, 6-2, 6-2, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-1, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski, 6-0, 6-2, all won their matches.
Waterford's Sarah Hage beat Stonington's Maddie Hamm, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Last season, Hage defeated Hamm for the ECC singles title.
Waterford dropped to 0-2, 0-1 ECC Division I. Stonington (3-0, 2-0) next travels to East Lyme on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
