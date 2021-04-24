STONINGTON — Waterford won two singles matches and two in doubles to top Stonington High, 4-3, in a girls tennis match on Friday.
It was a rare loss to an ECC opponent for Stonington. The Bears lost to Woodstock in 2019, but its last loss to an ECC opponent before that was in 2014 to Waterford.
"They were hitting heavy forehands at our net people [in doubles] and we didn't handle it well," Stonington coach George Crouse said. "We made a lot of mistakes."
Stonington's Maddie Hamm, the ECC singles champion in 2019 as a freshman, lost to Waterford's Sarah Hage, 7-5, 6-0. Hage has previously beaten Hamm in USTA tournaments.
Stonington's Mia Lewandowski was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles and Grace Milne prevailed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee were 6-0, 6-2 winners.
Stonington (1-1, 1-1 ECC South) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.