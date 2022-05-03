STONINGTON — No. 1 singles player Maddie Hamm rallied from a set down to win at No. 1 singles and the Stonington High girls tennis team went on to sweep East Lyme, 7-0, in an ECC Division I match Tuesday.
Hamm, a senior who was an All-State pick last season, defeated Mara Wolff in a tough three-setter, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
Grace Duggan breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2, and Mia Lewandowski won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Both are 8-0 this season for the unbeaten Bears (8-0, 5-0 Division I).
At No. 4, Marcella Hamm won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnson and No. 3 Marina Lewandowski and Lauren Buckley each won 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway prevailed, 6-0, 6-2.
East Lyme fell to 4-4, 1-4. Stonington next hosts Fitch on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
