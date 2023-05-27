STONINGTON — Stonington High lost just one game as it opened the Class M girls tennis tournament with a 7-0 win against Abbot Tech on Saturday.
No. 1 Grace Duggan, No. 3. Maddie Gonzalez and No. 4 Emily Fulling all won their matches, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Marcella Hamm prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley, No. 2 Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski and No. 3 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams all won, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Stonington (14-1) next hosts No. 10 Watertown in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
No. 15 Abbott Tech finished the season 11-7.
— Keith Kimberlin
