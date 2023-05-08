STONINGTON — Stonington High closed the ECC Division I girls tennis season with a 7-0 win against East Lyme on Monday.
Stonington is now 8-0 and completed the league season at 6-0.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Emily Fulling (7-5, 6-1) and No. 4 Misha Lewandowski (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley were 10-3 winners. Marina Lewandowski and Danielle Liston won 10-2 at No. 2. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams combined for a 10-1 win at third doubles.
East Lyme dropped to 3-7, 0-6. Stonington next hosts Old Lyme on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Bears host Ledyard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
