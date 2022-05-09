NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Unbeaten Stonington High won every match in straight sets and lost just four games in a 7-0 nonleague girls tennis victory over North Branford on Monday.
No. 1 Maddie Hamm, No. 2 Grace Duggan and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski each won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Maddie Gonzalez was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone, No. 2 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway and No. 3 Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley each won by 6-0, 6-1 margins.
North Branford dropped to 3-8. Stonington (9-0) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The two teams are playing each other twice.
— Keith Kimberlin
