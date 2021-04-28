STONINGTON — Stonington High swept Killingly, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match on Wednesday.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm, No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez and No. 3 Mia Lewandowski all won by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Lauren Buckley was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling and No. 3 Angelina Williams and Annelise McGee each won 6-0, 6-0
Killingly fell to 3-2. Stonington (3-1) next travels to Ledyard on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
