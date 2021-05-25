STONINGTON — Stonington High will be well represented in title matches at the ECC girls tennis tennis tournament on Wednesday.
Stonington's Maddie Hamm, the No. 2 seed in singles, advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Waterford's Autumn Brothers on Tuesday at Stonington High.
Hamm will play topped-seeded Sarah Hage of Waterford in the finals at Stonington, starting at 3 p.m. Hamm, who won the ECC singles title in 2019 as a freshman, is 14-2 with both losses coming against Hage.
And in doubles, it will be an all-Stonington final. Stonington's Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone, the top seeded team, will face teammates Erin Motherway and Emily Fullling, the No. 6 seed.
Snegovskikh and Johnstone advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Waterford's Nidhi Somineni and Nitya Somineni, the fifth seed.
Motherway and Fulling beat second-seeded Jen LeBlanc and Michelle Liu of Waterford, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Snegovskikh and Johnstone are 13-1, while Fulling and Motherway are 14-2. The doubles title match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.