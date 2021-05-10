EAST LYME — Stonington High swept East Lyme, 7-0, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match on Saturday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-1, 6-0, No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-1, No. 3 Mia Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 4 Grace Milne, 7-5, 6-4.
In doubles, No. 1 Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone were 6-4, 6-3 winners. No. 2 Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling won, 6-0, 6-4, and No. 3 Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee won, 6-1, 6-0.
East Lyme dropped to 4-5, 4-5 ECC South. Stonington (8-1, 8-1 ECC South) next travels to NFA on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
