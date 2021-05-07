STONINGTON — Stonington High defeated Fitch for the second straight day, 5-2, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match on Friday.
Maddie Hamm was a 6-3, 6-0 victor at No. 1 singles. Maddie Gonzalez prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0, and Mia Lewandowski won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-3.
Stonington (7-1, 5-1 ECC South) swept all three doubles matches.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling combined to win at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1, and Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee won at No. 3, 6-1, 7-6.
Fitch improved to 5-5, 5-5. Stonington next travels to East Lyme on Saturday for a 2 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
