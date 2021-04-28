STONINGTON — Stonington High bounced back from a rare ECC girls tennis loss to beat Woodstock Academy, 7-0, in an out-of-division match Tuesday.
The Bears were coming off a 4-3 loss to Waterford, only their second setback to an ECC school since 2014.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Mia Lewandowski, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Grace Milne, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Katyk Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won 6-4, 6-1. No. 2 Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling were 6-3, 6-2 winners, and Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Woodstock is 1-1. Stonington (2-1) hosts Killingly on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
