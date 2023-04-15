STONINGTON — Stonington High won three of four singles matches and swept doubles to defeat Waterford, 6-1, in an ECC Division I girls tennis match on Saturday.
It was the season opener for Stonington.
Marcella Hamm won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker). Other singles winners were No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Emily Fulling (6-0, 6-1).
Lauren Buckley and Katia Snegovskikh were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles. Marina Lewandowski and Misha Lewandowski won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Gwen McGugan and Angeline Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Waterford is now 3-3, 0-1 Division I. Stonington next travels to Lyman Memorial on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
