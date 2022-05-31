STONINGTON — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Tolland, 7-0, in the first round of the Class M girls tennis tournament on Tuesday.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-2, 6-2 winner. No. 2 Grace Duggan won 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez prevailed 6-2, 6-0, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone were 6-2, 6-3 winners. No. 2 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory. No. 3 Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley were 6-2, 6-3 winners.
No. 16 Tolland finished the season 10-6. No. 1 Stonington (16-1) hosts No. 8 Rocky Hill in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Rocky Hill beat No. 9 Wolcott, 5-2, on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
