MYSTIC — Stonington High swept the doubles competition en route to defeating NFA, 6-1, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Wednesday at Mystic Indoor Sports.
The match was the season opener for the Bears.
Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling won at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-1; Maya Bengston and Angelina Williams prevailed at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0; and Sarah Schoenecker and Annelise McGee won at No. 3, 6-2, 6-2.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-0; and No. 4 Lauren Buckley, 6-0, 6-2.
NFA dropped to 1-3, 1-3 ECC South.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
