STONINGTON — Stonington High opened the Class M girls tennis tournament with a win against Brookfield, 6-1, on Friday.
The fifth-seeded Bears (13-1) will face Weston or Tolland on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Weston and Tolland are scheduled to play Sunday morning. Brookfield played Weston twice this season losing 5-2 and 6-1.
All four Stonington singles players prevailed. Maddie Hamm was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1. Maddie Gonzalez prevailed 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2. Mia Lewandowski won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. Grace Milne was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, the No. 2 team of Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory. Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee combined for a 6-2, 6-1 win at third doubles.
Brookfield ended the season 12-5.
— Keith Kimberlin
