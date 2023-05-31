STONINGTON — Stonington High advanced to the Class M girls tennis championship match with a 5-2 victory against old nemesis Weston on Wednesday.
No. 2 Stonington (16-1) will face No. 9 Daniel Hand (15-5) in the title match on Thursday at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, at 11 a.m.
The two teams played for the title last year with Stonington prevailing, 6-1. They also played on May 12 and Stonington won that match, 5-2.
Stonington and Weston have played in state title matches eight times since 2002 with the Trojans winning seven times.
Singles winners on Wednesday were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (7-5, illness default) and No. 4 Emily Fulling (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, No. 2 Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski were 6-2, 6-1 winners. No. 3 Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams won 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 Weston finished the season 16-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.