KILLINGLY — Stonington High lost just one game as it swept Killingly, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match on Monday.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm, No. 2 Grace Duggan, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski all won by 6-0, 6-0 margins.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway and No. 3 Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley prevailed 6-0, 6-0.
Killingly is 3-10. Stonington (13-1) next hosts Guilford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
