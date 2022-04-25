WATERFORD — Stonington High's girls tennis team remained unbeaten with 6-1 ECC Division I victory over Waterford on Monday.
Stonington is 6-0, 4-0 Division I.
Stonington's Grace Duggan won her match at No. 2 singles when her opponent withdrew due to an injury. Duggan won the first set 6-1. Her opponent withdrew in the second set.
Other singles winners for the Bears were No. 3 Mia Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 4 Angelina Williams, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone were 6-1, 6-1 winners. Erin Motherway and Lauren Buckley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Marina Lewandowski and Annelise McGee prevailed at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
