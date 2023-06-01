MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Daniel Hand avenged a loss to Stonington High earlier in the season defeating the Bears, 5-2, for the Class M girls tennis title on Thursday at Wesleyan University.
No. 2 Stonington (16-2) had beaten No. 9 Hand (16-5) in the Class M title match last season.
This season, Stonington defeated Hand, 5-2, on May 12.
"Hand was ready for us. They came out firing and we never matched them," Stonington coach George Crouse said. "I guess we didn't take them seriously enough since we had beaten them earlier in the season. We weren't focused and they jumped on us."
Stonington won at No. 4 singles when Emily Fulling prevailed 6-4, 6-2. Stonington's third doubles team of Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams won 6-3, 6-1.
Some of the other matches were closely contested. Stonington's top doubles team of Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley took the first set in their match, but lost the next two, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski lost 6-2 in the first set, but the second set went to a tiebreaker that Hand won 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker).
No. 1 Grace Duggan lost a tough first set 7-5 and dropped the second 6-3. No. 2 Marcella Hamm played two close sets, 6-4, 7-5, as did No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-4, 6-4) in loses.
"I'm very proud of the girls. Today was tough, it was very hot and there was no air. It was closer than I thought when I looked at the scores. We fought," Crouse said.
It was another top-notch season for the Bears who won their division in the ECC with an unbeaten record (6-0). Duggan finisher runner-up in the ECC singles tournament.
Snegovskikh and Buckley beat teammates McGugan and Williams in the ECC doubles title match.
Duggan and the doubles teams of Snegovskikh-Buckley and the Lewandowskis will be participating in the state invitational tournament that starts Monday at Wesleyan.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.