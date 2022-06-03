STONINGTON — Weston has been Stonington High's Achilles' heel for two decades in girls tennis.
The Trojans have ousted the Bears from the state tournament in each of the last five years it's been played (the pandemic canceled the 2020 girls tennis season). Since 2002, they've beaten Stonington in the Class S finals seven times.
But Friday, Stonington turned the tables.
The top-seeded Bears picked up wins in Nos. 1-3 singles and beat the No. 5 Trojans, 5-2, to advance to the Class M finals, where they'll face 15th-seeded Daniel Hand for the title on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wesleyan University.
The one other occasion Stonington defeated Weston in the state tournament was in the 2013 Class S finals.
"It feels very good. It's only the second time," longtime Bears coach George Crouse said. "A couple of these matches [on Friday] could've gone either way, but we prevailed. I'm very proud of them. The girls haven't been to the finals since 2017 (a 4-3 loss to Weston), and it's very good for these seniors. We hoped they would make the finals."
Maddie Hamm won at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-0. Grace Duggan followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2, and Maddie Gonzalez was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3.
In doubles, Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway won at No. 2, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2, and Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley prevailed at No. 3, 6-4, 7-5.
Maddie Hamm and Motherway are among the seniors on the Bears roster.
Daniel Hand (15-6) defeated No. 6 Valley Regional in Friday's other Class M semifinal, 7-0. The Tigers won the state title last season in Class L and in 2019 in Class M.
— Ken Sorensen
