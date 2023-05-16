GUILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High swept doubles and edged Guilford, 4-3, in a nonleague girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley won 6-3, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski were 6-0, 6-0 winners. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams earned a 6-3, 6-5 win at No. 3.
Grace Duggan earned the lone singles winner for the Bears at No. 1, 6-0, 6-4.
Guilford is 15-4. Stonington (13-1) closes the regular-season hosting Woodstock Academy on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
