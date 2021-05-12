NORWICH — Stonington High's Grace Milne won her match at fourth singles in three sets and the Bears downed East Lyme, 6-1, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match on Wednesday.
Milne won by scores of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Milne is 6-3 this season.
Maddie Hamm was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 1 singles. Mia Lewandowski won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won, 6-0, 6-4, at No. 1. Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling combined for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2, and Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1.
NFA fell to 6-4, 6-4 ECC South. Stonington (9-1, 9-1) next travels to Waterford on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. match. Waterford is the only team to beat the Bears this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.