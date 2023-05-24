STONINGTON — Stonington High juniors Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley knew exactly what to expect from their opponents in Wednesday's ECC girls tennis doubles championship.
That's hardly a surprise since they were playing teammates Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams. They face them daily in practice.
Snegovskikh and Buckley, the tournament's top seed, emerged with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win. McGugan and Williams were the seventh seed.
"I had so much fun on the court today," Snegovskikh said. "There are definitely pros and cons. I absolutely adore Gwen and Angelina. They are so fun to be around. Practice would honestly suck without them. I am so glad that we have them on our team and I hope they feel the same."
But there is another side to playing teammates for titles.
"But also it's just so awkward because they are our own teammates and we are the ones rooting for them and they are the ones rooting for us. Today it was different. There are always pros and cons."
This was the third straight season the Bears have placed both doubles teams in the title match.
Last season, Buckley and Marcella Hamm beat Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone for the title. Two years ago, Snegovskikh and Johnstone beat teammates Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling for the crown.
Stonington has placed at least one team in the doubles finals for eight straight years.
"They [McGugan and Williams] played great," Buckley said. "It's so awesome to be able to play on such a great team. That's is the best part of being at Stonington. We have such great players. It's a honor to be on the team."
Waterford's Hage tops Stonington's Duggan for singles title
Stonington junior Grace Duggan, the Bears' top singles player, pushed Waterford junior Sarah Hage to three sets before losing 3-6, 6-2 and 6-3 in the ECC title match.
It was the third straight crown for Hage.
"I really tried to be aggressive and go to the net a lot," Duggan said. "That's how I play my best, being aggressive."
Duggan trailed 2-1 in the final set and was down 15-40 in the fourth game when she won the next three points to bring the game to deuce. She then served an ace and followed with a volley winner coming to the net to tie the match 2-2.
With Hage serving, Duggan had another big volley winner and took the next game to lead 3-2.
She opened a 30-0 lead in the sixth game and was two points from gaining control of the match. But Hage rallied and pushed the game to deuce before winning to tie the match at 3-3.
Hage took the next game easily to lead 4-3 and won the final eight points of the match to prevail 6-3.
"She's [Hage] is incredibly consistent," Duggan said. "It's very hard to get a point off of her because she is so consistent. Even like the shots that might not come back against other people, she gets it back, really impressive."
Duggan (15-3) lost to Hage twice this season in straight sets during the regular season.
The match was played before a good crowd at the Stonington courts.
"I loved the crowd. I've never had that many people cheering for me," Duggan said.
Stonington has placed a player in the ECC singles title match for the last 13 tournaments. The Bears have dominated the sport in the league.
"I've had coach [George] Crouse as a coach since I was four," Duggan said. "And he coached a lot of my teammates before and I think that definitely helps being coached from a young age by the same coach."
Stonington will next play in the Class M state tournament that starts next week. The Bears are the defending state champions.
