STONINGTON — Stonington High turned back Guilford, 6-1, in a nonleague girls tennis match on Wednesday.
Longtime Stonington coach George Crouse said the match was much more competitive than the score indicated because Guilford had quality players at nearly every position.
In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm prevailed 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 Grace Duggan won 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez was a 7-6, 6-3 winner.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 2, and Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won 8-3 at third doubles.
Guilford dropped to 8-9. Stonington (14-1) closes out the regular season on Friday, hosting Fitch at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.