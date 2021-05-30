STONINGTON — Stonington High will play on Tuesday in the Class M girls tennis tournament against an opponent that still has not been determined.
Stonington, the fifth seed, will face No. 4 Weston or No. 20 Tolland in the quarterfinals. Those two schools are scheduled to play on Tuesday at noon at Weston.
If Weston (14-1) beats Tolland (8-8), it would host Stonington later in the day at 3 p.m. If Tolland pulls off the upset it would travel to Stonington, according to the CIAC bracket. But it would be difficult for that match to begin at 3 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday and the finals for Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.