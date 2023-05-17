STONINGTON — Stonington High finished the regular season with another sweep defeating Woodstock, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match on Wednesday.
Stonington (13-1) has shut out eight opponents this season.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Danielle Liston (6-0, 6-1) and No. 4 Bethany Schoenecker (6-0, 6-0).
Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley prevailed at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0). Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski won No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0). Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams took No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-0).
Woodstock is 7-7.
Stonington will host the ECC tournament starting Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.