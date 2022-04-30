LEDYARD — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match Saturday.
No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-1, 6-0 winner, and No. 2 Grace Duggan prevailed 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Mia Lewandowski won the first set of her match, 6-0, and her opponent withdrew in the second set due to an injury.
Freshman Marcella Hamm earned her first varsity singles win at No. 4, 6-1, 6-0.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway prevailed 6-1, 6-1, and Marina Lewandowski and Lauren Buckly won at No. 3, 6-2, 6-0.
Ledyard dropped to 4-3. Stonington (7-0) next hosts East Lyme on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
