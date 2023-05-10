STONINGTON — Stonington High bounced back from its first loss of the season sweeping Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match on Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Marcella Hamm (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Danielle Liston (6-3, 6-3).
Katja Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Misha Lewandowski and Marina Lewandowski won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
Stonington (9-1) was coming off a 4-3 loss to Old Lyme on Tuesday. Ledyard is now 8-3. Stonington next hosts Daniel Hand on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
