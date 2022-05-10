STONINGTON — Unbeaten Stonington High earned a pair of 7-0 ECC out-of-division girls tennis victories over Woodstock Academy on Wednesday.
Singles winners in the first match were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 8-0, No. 2 Charlotte Duggan, 8-1, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez, 8-6, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski, 8-2.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnston were 8-1 winners at No. 1 doubles. Emily Fulling and Charlotte Johnstone prevailed at No. 2, 8-1, and Charlotte McGugan and Alex Fidrych won at No. 3, 9-7.
In the second match, Hamm (8-4), Duggan (8-3), No. 3 Marina Lewandowski (8-3) and No. 4 Misha Lewandowski (8-0) earned singles victories.
In doubles, Snegovskikh and Johnstone won 8-6. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won 8-3 at No. 2, and Annelise McGee and Angelina Williams were 8-0 winners.
Woodstock dropped to 7-3. Stonington (11-0) next plays at Old Lyme on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.