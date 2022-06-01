STONINGTON — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Rocky Hill, 7-0, in the quarterfinals of Class M girls state tennis tournament Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-2, 6-2, No. 2 Grace Duggan, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-2.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway prevailed at No. 2, 6-2, 6-3. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
No. 8 Rocky Hill finished 17-5.
Top-seeded Stonington (17-1) will host longtime rival Weston in the semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Weston has beaten Stonington in the Class S finals seven times since 2002. Stonington lost to Weston in the second round in 2021 and in the semifinals in 2016 and '17. Stonington beat Weston for the Class S title in 2013.
— Keith Kimberlin
