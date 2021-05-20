STONINGTON — Stonington High's third singles player and doubles team finished the regular season unbeaten after the Bears beat Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Thursday.
Mia Lewandowski, a junior, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at third singles to finish the season 12-0.
Lauren Buckley and Annelise McGee prevailed at third doubles, 6-0, 6-0, to finish 10-0. Buckley is a freshman; McGee, a sophomore.
Maddie Hamm was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1, and Maddie Gonzales won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Grace Milne prevailed at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles. Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling were 6-0, 6-3 winners at No. 2.
Ledyard is 3-9, 3-9 ECC South.
Stonington finished the season 12-1, 12-1. The Bears will next host the ECC tournament starting Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
