STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls tennis team closed the regular season with a sweep, downing Fitch, 7-0, in an ECC Division I match on Friday.
It was the 11th time this season that Stonington (15-1, 6-0 ECC Division I) has swept an opponent.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Maddie Hamm, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Grace Duggan, 6-2, 6-1, No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski, 6-2, 6-0.
Hamm finished the regular season 13-3, while Duggan is 15-0, and Gonzalez 12-0. Lewandowski is 13-2.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone combined for a 6-1, 6-0 win. They improved to 13-1.
No. 2 Emily Fulling and Angelina Williams were 6-1, 6-2 winners. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
Fitch is 10-5, 1-5. Stonington will next host the ECC tournament starting on Monday at 3 p.m. The finals are scheduled for Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
